Wishtel Ira W7258 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wishtel Tablet

Wishtel IRA W7258 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 9,725 in India with Octa core, 1.6 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
₹9,725
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Octa core, 1.6 GHz
Android v9.0 (Pie)
2 GB
Wishtel IRA W7258 Price in India

The starting price for the Wishtel IRA W7258 in India is Rs. 9,725.  This is the Wishtel IRA W7258 base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Wishtel Ira W7258 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Black

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    216 ppi

  • Model

    IRA W7258

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Wishtel

  • Launch Date

    May 11, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.6 GHz

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Wishtel Ira W7258