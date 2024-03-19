 Wishtel Ira Z Pad Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wishtel Tablet
Wishtel IRA Z PAD is a tablet, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel IRA Z PAD from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel IRA Z PAD now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
WishtelIRAZPAD_Capacity_6000mAh
WishtelIRAZPAD_Ram_2GB
WishtelIRAZPAD_ScreenSize_10inches(25.4cm)
Key Specs
₹11,499
10 inches (25.4 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
6000 mAh
2 GB
2 MP
Wishtel IRA Z PAD Price in India

The starting price for the Wishtel IRA Z PAD in India is Rs. 11,499.  This is the Wishtel IRA Z PAD base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Wishtel IRA Z PAD

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)
Wishtel Ira Z Pad Full Specifications

  • Battery

    6000 mAh

  • Display

    10" (25.4 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP Front Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Pixel Density

    151 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10 inches (25.4 cm)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    February 22, 2022 (Official)

  • Brand

    Wishtel

  • Model

    IRA Z PAD

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Ring Tone

    Music ringtones, Vibration

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Games

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    Android Market, Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Email

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Wishtel Ira Z Pad