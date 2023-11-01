 Xiaomi Redmibook 15 E Learning Edition Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। xiaomi Laptop
Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 E Learning Edition Laptop

Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 E Learning Edition Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 44,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 E Learning Edition Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 E Learning Edition Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹44,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.8 Kg weight
10 Hrs
₹40,791 47% OFF
Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 E Learning Edition Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 E Learning Edition Laptop in India is Rs. 44,990.  At Amazon, the Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 E ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 E Learning Edition Laptop in India is Rs. 44,990.  At Amazon, the Xiaomi RedmiBook 15 E Learning Edition Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 40,791.  It comes in the following colors: Charcoal Gray.

Xiaomi Redmibook 15 E Learning Edition Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 10 Hrs
Display Details
  • LED
  • Full HD LED Anti-glare Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • Xiaomi
  • RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 363.8 x 243.5 x 19.9 mm
  • Charcoal Gray
  • 1.8 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Built-in Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Built-in Microphone
  • 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers With DTS Audio Processing
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 3.0 Ghz
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
  • Intel UHD
Peripherals
  • Chiclet keyboard with Scissor mechanism, 1.5mm key travel
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
