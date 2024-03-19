 Xolo Tw800 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। xolo Tablet
XOLO TW800

XOLO TW800 is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO TW800 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO TW800 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
XOLOTW800_Capacity_4000mAh
XOLOTW800_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹9,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz
Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
338 grams
XOLO TW800 Price in India

The starting price for the XOLO TW800 in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the XOLO TW800 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

XOLO TW800

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black
XOLO TW800 Competitors

Swipe Strike 8
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹10,999
Check Details
Xolo Tw800 Swipe Strike 8
Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Xolo Tw800 Alcatel 3t 8 2020
Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne
₹11,000
Check Details
Xolo Tw800 Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
Lenovo Tab 7
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Slate Black
₹10,499
Check Details
Xolo Tw800 Lenovo Tab 7

Xolo Tw800 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Thickness

    10.6 mm

  • Weight

    338 grams

  • Height

    194.6 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Width

    122.6 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    61.16 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 800 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    206 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Operating System

    Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)

  • Launch Date

    February 1, 2014 (Official)

  • Brand

    XOLO

  • Model

    Xolo TW800

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India,

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v3.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 203

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz

  • Chipset

    Nvidia Tegra 3

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
XOLO TW800 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

