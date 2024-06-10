 Acer Aspire One 14 Z476 (un.431si.042) Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/linux) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire One 14 Z476 UN 431SI 042 Laptop

Acer Aspire One 14 Z476 UN 431SI 042 Laptop is a Linux laptop, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen) Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire One 14 Z476 UN 431SI 042 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire One 14 Z476 UN 431SI 042 Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Out of Stock

Acer Aspire One 14 Z476 (UN.431SI.042) Laptop (Core I3 6th Gen/4 GB/1 TB/Linux) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Aspire One 14 Z476 UN 431SI 042 Laptop in India is Rs. 24,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Acer Aspire One 14 Z476 UN 431SI 042 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Linux

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i3-6006U

Acer Aspire One 14 Z476 (un.431si.042) Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/linux) Latest Update

Acer Aspire One 14 Z476 Un 431si 042 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
4
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter V

  • Battery life

    4 Hrs

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    112 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    HD Anti-Glare LED Display

  • Model

    14 Z476 (UN.431SI.042)

  • Operating System

    Linux

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Lockport

    No

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 520

  • Clockspeed

    2.0 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

