Acer Nitro 5 An515 58 (nh.qhysi.001) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel® Core i7-12700H Processor(Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3060/165hz) AN515-58 with 39.6 cm (15.6 inches) IPS Display / 2.5 Kgs
The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 129,999. At Amazon, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 107,499. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More Read Less
