 Acer Nitro 5 An515 58 (nh.qhysi.001) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 129,999 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerNitro5AN515-58(NH.QHYSI.001)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 AcerNitro5AN515-58(NH.QHYSI.001)Laptop(CoreI712thGen/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹129,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1440 Pixels
2.5 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹107,499 10% OFF
Buy Now

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 129,999.  At Amazon, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 107,499.  It comes in the ...Read More

10% off

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel® Core i7-12700H Processor(Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3060/165hz) AN515-58 with 39.6 cm (15.6 inches) IPS Display / 2.5 Kgs
₹118,999 ₹107,499
Buy Now
Out of Stock
13% off

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor 14core/15.6"(39.6cm) FHD 144Hz Display(16GB/512GB SSD/1TB HDD/RTX 3050Ti Graphics/Windows 11/RGB),AN515-58 + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
₹125,000 ₹108,999
Buy Now
13% off

Acer Nitro 16 RYZEN AI Powered Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 16, RYZEN™ AI Powered Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS Octa Core Processor (8GB/ 512 GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB Graphics/Windows 11 Home) AN16-41 with 40.64 cm (16") IPS Display
₹131,999 ₹114,331
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Acer Nitro 5 An515 58 Nh Qhysi 001 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 230 W
Display Details
  • 188 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • Display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology QHD 2560 x 1440 high-brightness (300 nits) Acer ComfyViewTM LED-backlit TFT LCD supporting 165 Hz 3 ms Overdrive 16:9 aspect ratio DCI-P3 100%
  • 165 Hz
  • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
General Information
  • Black
  • 364 x 271 x 26.9 mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 2.5 Kg weight
  • Acer
  • 64-bit
  • AN515-58 (NH.QHYSI.001)
  • 26.9 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR5
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • 720
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Built-in Microphones
  • Yes
  • DTS X: Ultra Audio, featuring optimized Bass, Loudness, Speaker Protection with up to 6 custom content modes by smart amplifier
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.1
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
  • 3.4 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Peripherals
  • 103-/104-/107-key FineTip RGB- keyboard with independent standard numeric keypad, international language support
  • Yes
  • Multi-gesture touchpad, supporting two-finger scroll; pinch; gestures to open Cortana, Action Center, multitasking; application commands
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Acer

30% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
14% OFF
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 UN QCLSI 005
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
46% OFF
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 13.5 Inches Display Size
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
  • 2 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Acer Laptops

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop Competitors

4% OFF
HP Spectre X360 13 aw0205tu 9JB00PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 13.3 Inches Display Size
34% OFF
Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV AZ163T Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Apple MacBook Pro MXK52HN A Ultrabook
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM LPDDR3
  • 13 Inches Display Size
19% OFF
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 UX482EG KA521TS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • 14 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 58 NH QHYSI 001 Laptop News

Acer's Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs; check availability and price

14 Dec 2023
Acer Nitro V

Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India

21 Sep 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Acer Nitro 5 An515 58 Nh Qhysi 001 Laptop