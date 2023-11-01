 Acer Predator 15 G9 593 (nh.q1ysi.006) Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 128 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Predator 15 G9 593 NH Q1YSI 006 Laptop

Acer Predator 15 G9 593 NH Q1YSI 006 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 129,990 in India with Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen) Processor , 3 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator 15 G9 593 NH Q1YSI 006 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator 15 G9 593 NH Q1YSI 006 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹129,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)
128 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
3.7 Kg weight
3 Hrs
See full specifications
Acer Predator 15 G9 593 NH Q1YSI 006 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Predator 15 G9 593 NH Q1YSI 006 Laptop in India is Rs. 129,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Predator ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Predator 15 G9 593 NH Q1YSI 006 Laptop in India is Rs. 129,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Predator 15 G9 593 NH Q1YSI 006 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 107,699.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Predator 15 G9 593 Nh Q1ysi 006 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 90 W AC Adapter W
  • 8 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Hrs
Display Details
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display with NVIDIA G-Sync Support
  • 141 ppi
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • 391 x 299.5 x 38.5 mm
  • Acer
  • 3.7 Kg weight
  • G9-593 (NH.Q1YSI.006)
  • Black
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 38.5 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1 x 16 Gigabyte
  • 64 GB
  • 1
  • 2400 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers with SubWoofer
  • Dual Digital Microphone
  • HD 720p
  • Acer TrueHarmony Plus Technology & Optimized Dolby Audio Premium Sound Enhancement
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader
  • 5
  • 4.1
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel HM170 Express
  • 2.8 Ghz
  • 6 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
  • Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)
Peripherals
  • FineTip RGB- Keyboard with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
  • No
  • DVD Writer
  • Yes
  • DVD R/W Writer
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4
  • 1
  • Yes
  • No
Storage
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 128 GB
  • 7200 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
Acer Predator 15 G9 593 NH Q1YSI 006 Laptop News

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
Laptops News Icon

    Acer Predator 15 G9 593 Nh Q1ysi 006 Laptop