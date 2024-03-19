 Alcatel 1t 7 2020 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Alcatel 1T 7 2020 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2580 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel 1T 7 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel 1T 7 2020 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹7,499
6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v10 (Q)
2580 mAh
1 GB
240 grams
Alcatel 1T 7 2020 Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel 1T 7 2020 in India is Rs. 7,499.  This is the Alcatel 1T 7 2020 base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

( 1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Alcatel 1t 7 2020 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    2580 mAh

  • Display

    6.95" (17.65 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    2580 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Standby time

    Up to 400 Hours(2G)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    2 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera(1.65µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Width

    187.8 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Thickness

    9.4 mm

  • Weight

    240 grams

  • Height

    107.8 mm

  • Pixel Density

    171 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    6.95 inches (17.65 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    67.37 %

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    September 6, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    1T 7 2020

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8765B

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
