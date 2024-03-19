 Alcatel 3t 10 2020 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Home Tablets in India Alcatel Tablet Alcatel 3T 10 2020

Alcatel 3T 10 2020

Alcatel 3T 10 2020 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 5,990 in India with Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel 3T 10 2020 from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel 3T 10 2020 now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
Alcatel3T102020_Capacity_5500mAh
Key Specs
₹5,990
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v10 (Q)
2 GB
475 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Alcatel 3T 10 2020 Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel 3T 10 2020 in India is Rs. 5,990.  This is the Alcatel 3T 10 2020 base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Alcatel 3T 10 2020

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
1% off

Alcatel Temporis 880 Professional Corded Phone with Large alphanumerical Display | 10 Direct Memory Keys, Handsfree Feature | Voicemail and with 6 Months Warranty

Alcatel Temporis 880 Professional Corded Phone with Large alphanumerical Display | 10 Direct Memory Keys, Handsfree Feature | Voicemail and with 6 Months Warranty
₹5,850 ₹5,810.5
Buy Now

Alcatel Temporis IP150 m, VoIP Corded Phone, no PoE, with PSU

Alcatel Temporis IP150 m, VoIP Corded Phone, no PoE, with PSU (Black)
₹6,450
Buy Now

More from Alcatel

Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Alcatel 3t 10 2020 Alcatel 3t 8 2020
Alcatel TKEE Mini
  • 1.5 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Yellow
₹6,999
Check Details
Alcatel 3t 10 2020 Alcatel Tkee Mini
Alcatel 1T 7 2020
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Check Details
Alcatel 3t 10 2020 Alcatel 1t 7 2020
Alcatel 1T 10 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹10,999
Check Details
Alcatel 3t 10 2020 Alcatel 1t 10 2020
Alcatel Tablets

Alcatel 3T 10 2020 Competitors

I Kall N9 Pro
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹4,499
Check Details
Alcatel 3t 10 2020 I Kall N9 Pro
DOMO Slate S7
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹4,188
Check Details
Alcatel 3t 10 2020 Domo Slate S7
Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Alcatel 3t 10 2020 Datawind Ubislate 9ci
Micromax Canvas Tab P650E
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,786
Check Details
Alcatel 3t 10 2020 Micromax Canvas Tab P650e

Alcatel 3t 10 2020 Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • TalkTime

    Up to 18 Hours(4G) / Up to 22 Hours(3G) / Up to 36 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Thickness

    9.3 mm

  • Width

    161.2 mm

  • Height

    243.3 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Weight

    475 grams

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    75.68 %

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Model

    3T 10 2020

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    August 26, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8300

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 20 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Alcatel 3T 10 2020 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Alcatel 3t 10 2020