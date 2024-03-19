 Alcatel 3t Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Alcatel 3T is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with Quad core, 1.28 GHz Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel 3T from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel 3T now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹11,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1.28 GHz
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
4000 mAh
3 GB
279 grams
Alcatel 3T Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel 3T in India is Rs. 11,999.  This is the Alcatel 3T base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Metallic Black and Suede Blue.

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Metallic Black, Suede Blue
Alcatel 3T Competitors

55% OFF
Swipe Slate 3 LTE
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹8,999 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Alcatel 3t Swipe Slate 3 Lte
Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Champagne
₹11,000
Check Details
Alcatel 3t Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
Honor Mediapad T3 10 16GB
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Luxurious Gold
₹12,999
Check Details
Alcatel 3t Honor Mediapad T3 10 16gb
35% OFF
Lenovo Tab M7 LTE 32GB
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Iron Grey
₹6,450 ₹9,900
Buy Now
Alcatel 3t Lenovo Tab M7 Lte 32gb

Alcatel 3t Full Specifications

  • Battery

    4000 mAh

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.65µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Width

    125 mm

  • Colours

    Metallic Black, Suede Blue

  • Height

    209.5 mm

  • Weight

    279 grams

  • Thickness

    8.29 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.11 %

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • Launch Date

    October 18, 2018 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Model

    3T

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.28 GHz

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Alcatel 3t