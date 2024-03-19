Alcatel 3t Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet

Alcatel 3T
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Metallic Black, Suede Blue
The starting price for the Alcatel 3T in India is Rs. 11,999. This is the Alcatel 3T base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Metallic Black and Suede Blue.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.