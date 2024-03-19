 Alcatel A3 10 3gb Ram Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Alcatel A3 10 3GB RAM

Alcatel A3 10 3GB RAM is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel A3 10 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel A3 10 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AlcatelA3103GBRAM_Capacity_4600mAh
AlcatelA3103GBRAM_Ram_3GB
AlcatelA3103GBRAM_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32474/heroimage/126957-v3-alcatel-a3-10-3gb-ram-tablet-large-1.jpg_AlcatelA3103GBRAM_3
Key Specs
₹11,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Alcatel A3 10 3GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel A3 10 3GB RAM in India is Rs. 11,999.  This is the Alcatel A3 10 3GB RAM base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. ...Read More

Alcatel A3 10 3GB RAM

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Alcatel A3 10 3gb Ram Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    4600 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    A3 10 3GB RAM

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Launch Date

    May 8, 2018 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8735B

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Alcatel A3 10 3GB RAM News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Latest Tablets

    Alcatel A3 10 3gb Ram