Alcatel A3 10 Wifi Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet

Alcatel A3 10 WiFi is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel A3 10 WiFi from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel A3 10 WiFi now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹6,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
1 GB
465 grams
Alcatel A3 10 WiFi Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel A3 10 WiFi in India is Rs. 6,999.  This is the Alcatel A3 10 WiFi base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Alcatel A3 10 Wifi Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    4600 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Width

    155 mm

  • Height

    260 mm

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.65 %

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Launch Date

    February 15, 2018 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Model

    A3 10 WiFi

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8127

  • Graphics

    Mali-450 MP4

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
    Alcatel A3 10 Wifi