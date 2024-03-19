 Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Home Tablets in India Alcatel Tablet Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AlcatelPixi47WiFi_Capacity_2850mAh
AlcatelPixi47WiFi_Ram_1GB
AlcatelPixi47WiFi_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30727/heroimage/alcatel-pixi-4-7-wifi-tablet-large-1.jpg_AlcatelPixi47WiFi_3
Key Specs
₹4,499
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
1 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi in India is Rs. 4,499.  This is the Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Smokey Grey. ...Read More

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Smokey Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Alcatel

Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi Alcatel 3t 8 2020
Alcatel TKEE Mini
  • 1.5 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Yellow
₹6,999
Check Details
Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi Alcatel Tkee Mini
Alcatel 1T 7 2020
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Check Details
Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi Alcatel 1t 7 2020
Alcatel 3T 10 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,990
Check Details
Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi Alcatel 3t 10 2020
Alcatel Tablets

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi Competitors

I Kall N9 Pro
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹4,499
Check Details
Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi I Kall N9 Pro
Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi Datawind Ubislate 9ci
Micromax Canvas Tab P650E
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,786
Check Details
Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi Micromax Canvas Tab P650e
VOX Mobile V105
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • White
₹3,699
Check Details
Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi Vox Mobile V105

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2850 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Smokey Grey

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Model

    Pixi 4 7 WiFi

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Launch Date

    October 14, 2017 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8127

  • Graphics

    Mali-450 MP4

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Alcatel Pixi 4 7 WiFi News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Alcatel Pixi 4 7 Wifi