Alcatel Tkee Mid Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet

Alcatel TKEE Mid

Alcatel TKEE Mid is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 6,467 in India with Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4080 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel TKEE Mid from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel TKEE Mid now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AlcatelTKEEMid_Capacity_4080mAh
AlcatelTKEEMid_RAM_2GB
Key Specs
₹6,467
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v10 (Q)
4080 mAh
2 GB
290 grams
Alcatel TKEE Mid Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel TKEE Mid in India is Rs. 6,467.  This is the Alcatel TKEE Mid base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Yellow.

Alcatel TKEE Mid

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Yellow
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Alcatel Tkee Mid Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    4080 mAh

  • Talktime

    Up to 20 Hours(4G) / Up to 22 Hours(3G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4080 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Standby time

    Up to 400 Hours(4G) / Up to 570 Hours(3G) / Up to 800 Hours(2G)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 20 Hours(4G) / Up to 22 Hours(3G) / Up to 30 Hours(2G)

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Height

    209.4 mm

  • Width

    125.2 mm

  • Thickness

    8.7 mm

  • Weight

    290 grams

  • Colours

    Yellow

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.03 %

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    TKEE Mid

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Launch Date

    January 14, 2021 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Chipset

    MediaTek

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8300

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 20 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Alcatel TKEE Mid News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

