 Alcatel Tkee Mini Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet
Home Tablets in India Alcatel Tablet Alcatel TKEE Mini

Alcatel TKEE Mini

Alcatel TKEE Mini is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2580 mAh Battery and 1.5 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel TKEE Mini from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel TKEE Mini now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
AlcatelTKEEMini_Capacity_2580mAh
AlcatelTKEEMini_RAM_1.5GB
Key Specs
₹6,999
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
2580 mAh
1.5 GB
268 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Alcatel TKEE Mini Price in India

The starting price for the Alcatel TKEE Mini in India is Rs. 6,999.  This is the Alcatel TKEE Mini base model with 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Yellow.

Alcatel TKEE Mini

(1.5 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Yellow
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Alcatel Temporis IP150 m, VoIP Corded Phone, no PoE, with PSU

Alcatel Temporis IP150 m, VoIP Corded Phone, no PoE, with PSU (Black)
₹6,450
Buy Now

Alcatel Temporis VOIP IP251G

Alcatel Temporis VOIP IP251G (PoE) with 2 Gigabit Ethernet Ports
₹7,500
Buy Now
43% off

Alcatel T-2020 Antique Phone with Caller ID and handsfree Function

Alcatel T-2020 Antique Phone with Caller ID and handsfree Function
₹13,990 ₹8,015
Buy Now

More from Alcatel

Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Alcatel Tkee Mini Alcatel 3t 8 2020
Alcatel 1T 7 2020
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Check Details
Alcatel Tkee Mini Alcatel 1t 7 2020
Alcatel 3T 10 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,990
Check Details
Alcatel Tkee Mini Alcatel 3t 10 2020
Alcatel 1T 10 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹10,999
Check Details
Alcatel Tkee Mini Alcatel 1t 10 2020
Alcatel Tablets

Alcatel TKEE Mini Competitors

I Kall N1 16GB
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹6,299
Check Details
Alcatel Tkee Mini I Kall N1 16gb
DOMO Slate X15
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹2,990
Check Details
Alcatel Tkee Mini Domo Slate X15
Micromax Canvas Tab P680
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Check Details
Alcatel Tkee Mini Micromax Canvas Tab P680
I Kall N6 4G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹6,399
Check Details
Alcatel Tkee Mini I Kall N6 4g

Alcatel Tkee Mini Full Specifications

  • Battery

    2580 mAh

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    2580 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Width

    145.5 mm

  • Colours

    Yellow

  • Weight

    268 grams

  • Thickness

    17.5 mm

  • Height

    205 mm

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    46.38 %

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Launch Date

    September 8, 2021 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Brand

    Alcatel

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Model

    TKEE Mini

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • NFC

    No

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8167D

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8300

  • RAM

    1.5 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Camera

    2 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 12 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Alcatel TKEE Mini News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Alcatel Tkee Mini