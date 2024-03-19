Alcatel Tkee Mini Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। alcatel Tablet

Alcatel TKEE Mini
(1.5 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Yellow
The starting price for the Alcatel TKEE Mini in India is Rs. 6,999. This is the Alcatel TKEE Mini base model with 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Yellow.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.