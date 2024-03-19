 Ambrane Aq 880 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। ambrane Tablet
Ambrane AQ 880

Ambrane AQ 880 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Ambrane AQ 880 from HT Tech. Buy Ambrane AQ 880 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AmbraneAQ-880_Capacity_4000mAh
AmbraneAQ-880_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹6,499
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Ambrane AQ 880 Price in India

The starting price for the Ambrane AQ 880 in India is Rs. 6,499.  This is the Ambrane AQ 880 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

Ambrane AQ-880

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Ambrane AQ 880 Competitors

Titan T100
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹6,990
Check Details
Ambrane Aq 880 Titan T100
Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Ambrane Aq 880 Alcatel 3t 8 2020
₹4,999
Check Details
Ambrane Aq 880 Domo Slate Ss5 Os10
I Kall N1 16GB
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹6,299
Check Details
Ambrane Aq 880 I Kall N1 16gb

Ambrane Aq 880 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    White

  • Height

    206.8 mm

  • Width

    116.3 mm

  • Thickness

    9.1 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    77.16 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Brand

    Ambrane

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    AQ-880

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    January 19, 2015 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8382

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Latest Tablets

    Ambrane Aq 880