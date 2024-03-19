 Apple Ipad Pro 10.5 2017 Wifi 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi 64GB is a iOS v10.3.2 tablet, available price is Rs 47,900 in India with Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi 64GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
₹47,900
10.5 inches (26.67 cm)
iOS v10.3.2
4 GB
469 grams
Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi 64GB in India is Rs. 47,900.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 10 5 2017 WiFi 64GB base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Silver, Space Grey and Rose Gold. ...Read More

Apple IPad Pro 10.5 2017 WiFi 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Gold, Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Apple Ipad Pro 10 5 2017 Wifi 64gb Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    8134 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

  • Sensor

    BSI Sensor

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Resolution

    7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    Yes

  • Height

    250.6 mm

  • Width

    174.1 mm

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Colours

    Gold, Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold

  • Weight

    469 grams

  • Screen Resolution

    1668 x 2224 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.25 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Size

    10.5 inches (26.67 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Launch Date

    July 28, 2017 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    iOS v10.3.2

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Model

    iPad Pro 10.5 2017 WiFi 64GB

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    Apple A10X Fusion

  • Coprocessor

    M10

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Applications

    FaceTime over WiFi or cellular

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
