 Apple Ipad Pro 11 2023 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Pro 11 2023

Apple iPad Pro 11 2023 is a iPadOS v15 tablet, speculated price is Rs 109,990 in India with Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 23 October 2023
AppleIPadPro112023_Capacity_7938mAh
Key Specs
₹109,990 (speculated)
11 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)
iPadOS v15
8 GB
12 MP
Not going to release in India

Apple iPad Pro 11 2023 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Pro 11 2023 in India is Rs. 109,990.  This is the Apple iPad Pro 11 2023 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Apple IPad Pro 11 2023

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Not Released

3% off

Apple Ipad Pro 11 2023 Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    7938 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Screen Resolution

    1668 x 2388 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    265 ppi

  • Screen Size

    11 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v15

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    October 22, 2023 (Unofficial)

  • Model

    iPad Pro 11 2023

  • Brand

    Apple

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Ring Tone

    Vibration

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: MP4

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Apple M1

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Other Facilities

    Android Market, Calculator, World clock, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Email

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
    Apple Ipad Pro 11 2023