Apple Macbook Pro Muhp2hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos Mojave) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro MUHP2HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro MUHP2HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Mojave laptop, available price is Rs 112,040 in India with Intel Core i5-8257U (8th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro MUHP2HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro MUHP2HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹112,040
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i5-8257U (8th Gen)
256 GB
macOS Mojave
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.37 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
Apple MacBook Pro MUHP2HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro MUHP2HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 112,040.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro MUHP2HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 112,040.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

Apple MacBook Pro MUHP2HN/A Ultrabook (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS Mojave)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR3,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Apple Macbook Pro Muhp2hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • 58 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Po
  • 10 Hrs
Display Details
  • LED Backlit Display with IPS True Tone Technology
  • No
  • LED
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 227 ppi
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
General Information
  • Space Grey
  • MUHP2HN/A
  • 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm
  • Apple
  • macOS Mojave
  • 1.37 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 14.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR3
  • 1
  • 2133 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Three Microphones
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n
  • 5.0
  • 4
Others
  • 1 Year
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
  • Intel Core i5-8257U (8th Gen)
  • 1.4 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing and Multi-Touch gestures
  • 64 (US) or 65 (ISO) keys including four arrow keys
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
    Apple Macbook Pro Muhp2hn A Ultrabook