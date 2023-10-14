Asus Rog Strix G17 G712lu Ev035t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G712LU-EV035T Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB)
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Asus ROG Strix G17 G712LU EV035T Laptop in India is Rs. 123,500. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Asus ROG Strix G17 G712LU EV035T Laptop in India is Rs. 123,500. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.