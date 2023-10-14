Asus Rog Strix G17 G713ie Hx040w Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713IE HX040W Laptop Asus ROG Strix G17 G713IE HX040W Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,199 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G17 G713IE HX040W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G17 G713IE HX040W Laptop now with free delivery.