Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga502du Hn100t Ultrabook (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502DU HN100T Ultrabook

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502DU HN100T Ultrabook is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 89,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 3750H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502DU HN100T Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502DU HN100T Ultrabook now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹89,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 3750H
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.10 Kg weight
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502DU HN100T Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502DU HN100T Ultrabook in India is Rs. 89,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502DU HN100T Ultrabook in India is Rs. 89,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502DU-HN100T Ultrabook (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga502du Hn100t Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 180 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 144 Hz
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (250 nits Brightness 170/170 Degree Viewing Angle 1000:1 Contrast Ratio 45% NTSC Color Gamut 62.5% sRGB 47.34% Adobe)
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
  • No
General Information
  • Black
  • 2.10 Kg weight
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • GA502DU-HN100T
  • Asus
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Speaker with Smart AMP Technology, Smart Amp
  • Built-in Array Microphone
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 3750H
  • 2.3 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q Design
  • 6 GB
Peripherals
  • No
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Icon
    Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga502du Hn100t Ultrabook