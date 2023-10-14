Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503qe Hq075ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 9/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QE HQ075TS Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QE HQ075TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 129,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HS Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QE HQ075TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QE HQ075TS Laptop now with free delivery.