Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa566iv Hn413t Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA566IV HN413T Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA566IV HN413T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 105,000 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H Processor and RAM.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
AsusTUFGamingA15FA566IV-HN413TLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 AsusTUFGamingA15FA566IV-HN413TLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹105,000
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.3 Kg weight
Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA566IV HN413T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA566IV HN413T Laptop in India is Rs. 105,000.  It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA566IV HN413T Laptop in India is Rs. 105,000.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA566IV-HN413T Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa566iv Hn413t Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • LED
  • Full HD Anti-glare Display
General Information
  • Black
  • 360 x 260 x 20 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • Asus
  • 2.3 Kg weight
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • FA566IV-HN413T
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • 2x8 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
  • 2
  • 3200 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • No
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
  • 2.9 Ghz
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800H
  • 6 GB
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Gaming Keyboard
Ports
  • 3
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa566iv Hn413t Laptop