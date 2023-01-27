 Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx506lhb Hn355ws Laptop Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB HN355WS Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB HN355WS Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB HN355WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 54,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB HN355WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB HN355WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P151973/images/Design/asus-fx506lhb-hn355ws-151973-v1-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹54,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.3 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 55,990 M.R.P. ₹77,990
    Buy Now

    Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB-HN355WS Laptop Price in India

    Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB-HN355WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.54,990. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LHB-HN355WS Laptop is Rs.55,990 on amazon.in which is available in Bonfire Black colour.

    Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx506lhb Hn355ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 150 W
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 250 nits
    • 16:9
    • No
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 141 ppi
    • 47.1 Percent Adobe Viewing Angle: 170/170 250 Nits Brightness Contrast: 1000:1 45 Percent NTSC 62.5 Percent SRGB Full HD Anti-Glare Display
    • 144 Hz
    General Information
    • 2.3 Kg weight
    • 64-bit
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Asus
    • Bonfire Black
    • FX506LHB-HN355WS
    • 24.7 Millimeter thickness
    • 359 x 256 x 24.7  mm
    Memory
    • 2933
    • 32 GB
    • 2*4 Gigabyte
    • 2
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • 720p
    • Smart Amplifier Technology
    • Yes
    • DTS Studio Sound
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 5.2
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 4
    • Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
    • 2.5 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Chiclet Keyboard RGB
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • No
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    • M.2/Optane
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx506lhb Hn355ws Laptop