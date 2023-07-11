Asus Vivobook 14 X415ja Ek562ts Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK562TS Laptop Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK562TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 52,751 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹52,751 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.6 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK562TS Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK562TS Laptop in India is Rs. 52,751. It comes in the following colors: Grey. Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA-EK562TS Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) (512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size) 17% off 17% off ASUS VivoBook ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 (2021) AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14 inches FHD Business Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Integrated Radeon Graphics/Office 2019/Windows 10 Home/Hearty Gold/1.4Kg), KM413UA-EB501TS 33% off 33% off ASUS Vivobook 15X 2023 Intel Core i5 1335U 13th Gen 15 6 39 62 cms FHD Thin and Light Laptop ASUS Vivobook 15X (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Silver/1.6 kg), K3504VAB-NJ542WS

Asus Vivobook 14 X415ja Ek562ts Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 2 Cell

Power Supply 37 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Features Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Display Type LED

Pixel Density 157 ppi General Information Model X415JA-EK562TS

Thickness 19 Millimeter thickness

Colour Grey

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Operating System Type 64-bit

Brand Asus

Weight 1.6 Kg weight Memory RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Capacity 8 GB

RAM speed 3200 Mhz

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

Expandable Memory 12 GB Multimedia Secondary cam(Rear-facing) No

Video Recording 720p HD

Webcam Yes

In-built Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Speakers Built-in Speakers Networking Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Version 5.0 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)

Clock-speed 1.0 Ghz

Graphic Processor Intel UHD Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner Yes Ports USB 2.0 slots 2

Microphone Jack Yes

USB Type C 1

SD Card Reader Yes

Headphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?