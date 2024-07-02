 Asus Vivobook 16 Oled X1605va Mb541ws Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook 16 OLED X1605VA MB541WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 16 OLED X1605VA MB541WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 77,000 in India with Intel Core i5-13500H (13th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 16 OLED X1605VA MB541WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 16 OLED X1605VA MB541WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Indie Black
512 GB
Asus VivoBook 16 OLED X1605VA-MB541WS Laptop (Core I5 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook 16 OLED X1605VA MB541WS Laptop in India is Rs. 77,000.  It comes in the following colors: Indie Black.

Key Specs

Display Size

16 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-13500H

Asus Vivobook 16 Oled X1605va Mb541ws Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
6
Battery
2
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Fast Charging Support

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Brightness

    300 nits

  • Pixel Density

    142 ppi

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Features

    WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Anti-Glare Display Having 16:10 Aspect Ratio IPS-Level Panel 60Hz Refresh Rate 300Nits Brightness

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1200 Pixels

  • Colour

    Indie Black

  • Weight

    1.88 Kg weight

  • Model

    OLED X1605VA-MB541WS

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Array Microphones

  • Sound Technologies

    SonicMaster

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Number Of Cores

    12

  • Clockspeed

    2.6 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-13500H (13th Gen)

  • VGA Port

    No

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
