 Asus Vivobook 16 X1605zac Mb540ws Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusVivoBook16X1605ZAC-MB540WSLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
AsusVivoBook16X1605ZAC-MB540WSLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
AsusVivoBook16X1605ZAC-MB540WSLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_16Inches(40.64cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P162555/heroimage/asus-x1605zac-mb540ws-162555-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook16X1605ZAC-MB540WSLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P162555/heroimage/asus-x1605zac-mb540ws-162555-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook16X1605ZAC-MB540WSLaptop(CoreI512thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_4
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Asus VivoBook 16 X1605ZAC MB540WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 16 X1605ZAC MB540WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 54,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Silver
512 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus VivoBook 16 X1605ZAC-MB540WS Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook 16 X1605ZAC MB540WS Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 54,990.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Silver. The status of Asus VivoBook 16 X1605ZAC MB540WS Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Pure Silver
₹54,990
Check Details
Asus Vivobook 16 X1605zac Mb540ws Laptop Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Gray
₹54,499
Check Details
Asus Vivobook 16 X1605zac Mb540ws Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Shadow Black
₹56,990
Check Details
Asus Vivobook 16 X1605zac Mb540ws Laptop Hp Pavilion 15 Ec2004ax 3e3r5pa Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 1tb
  • Carbon Grey
₹49,000
Check Details
Asus Vivobook 16 X1605zac Mb540ws Laptop Msi Gf63 Thin 10scxr 1617in Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

16 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-12500H

Asus Vivobook 16 X1605zac Mb540ws Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Asus Vivobook 16 X1605zac Mb540ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
6
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Display Features

    WUXGA 16:10 Aspect Ratio IPS-Level Panel 60Hz Refresh Rate 300 Nits 45% NTSC Color Gamut Anti-Glare Display TÃœV Rheinland-Certified

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1200 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    142 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

  • Model

    X1605ZAC-MB540WS

  • Colour

    Silver

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Weight

    1.88 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built In Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)

  • Clock-speed

    2.5 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Number of Cores

    12

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard With Num-Key

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    1

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus VivoBook 16 X1605ZAC MB540WS Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus VivoBook 16 X1605ZAC MB540WS Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Vivobook 16 X1605zac Mb540ws Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender