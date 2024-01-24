Asus Vivobook 16x K3605zf Mbn544ws Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZF MBN544WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 57,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZF MBN544WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZF MBN544WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Cool Silver
512 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
The price for the Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZF MBN544WS Laptop in India is Rs. 57,990. It comes in the following colors: Cool Silver. The status of Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZFMBN544WS Laptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less