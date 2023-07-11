 Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp412fa Ec382ts Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP412FA EC382TS Laptop

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP412FA EC382TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 51,355 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Key Specs
₹51,355 (speculated)
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.5 Kg weight
See full specifications
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP412FA EC382TS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP412FA EC382TS Laptop in India is Rs. 51,355.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp412fa Ec382ts Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • LED
  • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Touch Screen Display
  • 157 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Yes
General Information
  • 1.5 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 17.6 Millimeter thickness
  • Asus
  • Grey
  • TP412FA-EC382TS
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • 720p HD
  • Sonic Master
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)
  • 2.1 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 256 GB
