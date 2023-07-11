Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp412fa Ec382ts Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP412FA EC382TS Laptop

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP412FA EC382TS Laptop Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP412FA EC382TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 51,355 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/4 2/4 3/4 View all Images View all Images 4/4 Key Specs Price ₹51,355 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 256 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.5 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp412fa Ec382ts Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Type LED

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Touch Screen Display

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen Yes General Information Weight 1.5 Kg weight

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Thickness 17.6 Millimeter thickness

Brand Asus

Colour Grey

Model TP412FA-EC382TS

Operating System Type 64-bit Memory Memory Slots 1

Capacity 8 GB

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte Multimedia In-built Microphone Yes

Secondary cam(Rear-facing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Video Recording 720p HD

Sound Technologies Sonic Master Networking Bluetooth Version 5.0

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Bluetooth Yes Others Warranty 1 Year

Lockport Yes

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Processor Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)

Clock-speed 2.1 Ghz Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports SD Card Reader Yes

USB 3.0 slots 1

USB 2.0 slots 2

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

USB Type C 1 Storage SSD Capacity 256 GB

