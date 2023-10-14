Asus Vivobook K413ja Ek284t Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook K413JA EK284T Laptop Asus Vivobook K413JA EK284T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 54,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook K413JA EK284T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook K413JA EK284T Laptop now with free delivery.