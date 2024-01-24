 Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx551ws Laptop (core Ultra 5/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusVivobookS16OLEDS5606MA-MX551WSLaptop(CoreUltra5/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_16Hrs
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA MX551WS Laptop

Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA MX551WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 102,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 5 - 125H Processor , 16 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Mist Blue
1 TB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA-MX551WS Laptop (Core Ultra 5/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA MX551WS Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 102,990.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Mist Blue. The status of Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA MX551WS Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Silver
₹74,990
Check Details
Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx551ws Laptop Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn93hn A Ultrabook

Acer Swift X Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Steel Gray
₹94,999
Check Details
Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx551ws Laptop Acer Swift X Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming FX506HCB HN225T Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Graphite Black
₹79,939
Check Details
Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx551ws Laptop Asus Tuf Gaming Fx506hcb Hn225t Laptop

HP Envy X360 13 ay1065AU 6H8V9PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Ceramic White
₹82,119
Check Details
Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx551ws Laptop Hp Envy X360 13 Ay1065au 6h8v9pa Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

16 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 - 125H

Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx551ws Laptop (core Ultra 5/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx551ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery life

    16 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    90 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    236 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Resolution

    3200 x 2000 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Features

    3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED Glossy Display With 16:10 Aspect Ratio 120Hz Refresh Rate || 400nits Brightness and 600nits HDR Peak Brightness

  • Display Size

    16 Inches (40.64 cm)

  • Brightness

    600 nits

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    89 %

  • Weight

    1.50 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Colour

    Mist Blue

  • Model

    S5606MA-MX551WS

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    353.6 x 246.9 x 15.9 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    15.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Speakers

    Built In Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Smart Amp Technology

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Array Microphone

  • Audio Solution

    Harman / Kardon (Mainstream)

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Arc

  • Clock-speed

    1.2 Ghz

  • Number of Cores

    14

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 5 - 125H

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touchpad

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB With Num-Key With Copilot Key

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA MX551WS Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA MX551WS Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx551ws Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender