Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx751ws Laptop (core Ultra 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA MX751WS Laptop
Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA MX751WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 116,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H Processor , 16 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Not officially announced yet
The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation
Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA-MX751WS Laptop (Core Ultra 7/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price
The price for the Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA MX751WS Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 116,990. It is expected to come in the following colors: Mist Blue.
The status of Asus Vivobook S16 OLED S5606MA MX751WS Laptop is Upcoming.
Key Specs
Operating System
Windows 11 Home Basic
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H
Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx751ws Laptop (core Ultra 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update
Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx751ws Laptop Full Specifications
SPEC SCORE
5/
10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Asus Vivobook S16 Oled S5606ma Mx751ws Laptop