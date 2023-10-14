Asus Zenbook 13 Ux333fa A4117t Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA A4117T Laptop Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA A4117T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 66,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8265U (8th Gen) Processor , 14 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA A4117T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA A4117T Laptop now with free delivery.