Asus Zenbook 13 Ux334fl A5822ts Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ZenBook 13 UX334FL A5822TS Laptop Asus ZenBook 13 UX334FL A5822TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 82,300 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor , 13.2 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook 13 UX334FL A5822TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook 13 UX334FL A5822TS Laptop now with free delivery.