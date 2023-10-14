Asus Zenbook Duo Ux481fl Bm149t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ZenBook Duo UX481FL-BM149T Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB)
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR3,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Asus ZenBook Duo UX481FL BM149T Laptop in India is Rs. 78,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
The starting price for the Asus ZenBook Duo UX481FL BM149T Laptop in India is Rs. 78,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.