 Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Ux580ge E2014t Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE E2014T Laptop

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE E2014T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 110,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor , 9.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE E2014T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE E2014T Laptop now with free delivery.
Deep Dive Blue
1 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE-E2014T Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE E2014T Laptop in India is Rs. 110,990.  It comes in the following colors: Deep Dive Blue. The status of Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE E2014T Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-8750H

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Ux580ge E2014t Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Ux580ge E2014t Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
10
Battery
10
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    9.5 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    71 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Battery Cell

    8 Cell

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Features

    4K LED Nano Edge Ultra Slim Bezel Touch Screen Display

  • Pixel Density

    282 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2160 Pixels

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    365 x 251 x 18.9 mm

  • Thickness

    18.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Colour

    Deep Dive Blue

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    UX580GE-E2014T

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    1.89 Kg weight

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x16 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    Asus Sonic Master Technology

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Array Digital Microphone with Cortana Voice-Recognition Support

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Harman Kardon

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti

  • Chipset

    Intel HM370 Express

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Clockspeed

    2.2 Ghz

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Full-size Keyboard, with 1.5mm key travel

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touchpad Technology with 5.5 inch FHD Super IPS Plus Display

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580GE E2014T Laptop

