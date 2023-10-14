Asus Zenbook S13 Oled Ux5304va Nq762ws Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ762WS Laptop Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ762WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 165,000 in India with Intel Core i7-1355U Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ762WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ762WS Laptop now with free delivery.