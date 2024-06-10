 Avita Essential Ne14a2inc433 Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। avita Laptop
AvitaEssentialNE14A2INC433Laptop(CeleronDualCore/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_4GB

Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop

Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 19,790 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop now with free delivery.
Matt Black
128 GB
Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/128 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop in India is Rs. 19,790.  It comes in the following colors: Matt Black. The status of Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

128 GB

Processor

Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000

Avita Essential Ne14a2inc433 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD Anti-glare Display

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Colour

    Matt Black

  • Brand

    Avita

  • Thickness

    20 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    321 x 225 x 20 mm

  • Model

    NE14A2INC433

  • Weight

    1.37 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 600

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000

  • Clockspeed

    1.1 Ghz

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Island style non- keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
