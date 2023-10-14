Coconics Xtreme C1714 Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। coconics Laptop

Coconics Xtreme C1714 Laptop Coconics Xtreme C1714 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 80,920 in India with Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen) Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coconics Xtreme C1714 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Coconics Xtreme C1714 Laptop now with free delivery.