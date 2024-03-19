Datawind Ubislate 9ci Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। datawind Tablet

Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci is a Android v4.1.1 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 1 GHz, Cortex A9 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci from HT Tech. Buy Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci now with free delivery.