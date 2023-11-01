 Dell G15 5525 (d560898win9s) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Icon
Dell G15 5525 D560898WIN9S Laptop

Dell G15 5525 D560898WIN9S Laptop

Dell G15 5525 D560898WIN9S Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 145,490 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell G15 5525 D560898WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell G15 5525 D560898WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
DellG15-5525(D560898WIN9S)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_16GB
1/1 DellG15-5525(D560898WIN9S)Laptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/16GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_16GB
Key Specs
₹145,490
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
1 TB
Windows 11
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.51 Kg weight
Dell G15 5525 D560898WIN9S Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell G15 5525 D560898WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 145,490.  At Amazon, the Dell G15 5525 D560898WIN9S Laptop can ...Read More

The starting price for the Dell G15 5525 D560898WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 145,490.  At Amazon, the Dell G15 5525 D560898WIN9S Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 118,900.  It comes in the following colors: Phantom Grey With Speckles.

Dell G15 5511 Intel I7 11800H Gaming Laptop

Dell G15 5511 Intel I7-11800H Gaming Laptop,16Gb Ddr4,512Gb Ssd, Windows 11+Mso'21, Nvidia Rtx 3060 6Gb Gddr6,15.6 Inches (39.62Cm) Fhd Ag 300 Nits 165Hz, Backlit Kb Rgb, Black (D560670Win9B), 2.6Kg
₹140,000 ₹118,900
Buy Now
Dell G15 5525 D560898win9s Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 6 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • FHD WVA AG 300 Nits Narrow Border
  • 165 Hz
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • 357 x 272 x 27 mm
  • Windows 11
  • 27 Millimeter thickness
  • Dell
  • 2.51 Kg weight
  • G15-5525 (D560898WIN9S)
  • Phantom Grey With Speckles
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • DDR5
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
  • 8 GB
  • 3.1 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Keyboard Orange
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
Dell Laptops Icon
