Dell G15 5530 GN5530N7HY001ORB1O Laptop Price in India (11 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | dell Laptop

 Dell G15 5530 GN5530N7HY001ORB1O Laptop Price in India (11 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
DellG155530GN5530N7HY001ORB1OLaptop_Batterylife_6Hrs
DellG155530GN5530N7HY001ORB1OLaptop_Capacity_16GB
DellG155530GN5530N7HY001ORB1OLaptop_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P162990/heroimage/dell-5530-gn5530n7hy001orb1o-162990-v1-large-1.jpg_DellG155530GN5530N7HY001ORB1OLaptop_3

Dell G15 5530 GN5530N7HY001ORB1O Laptop

Dell G15 5530 GN5530N7HY001ORB1O Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with Intel Core i5-13450HX (13th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell G15 5530 GN5530N7HY001ORB1O Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell G15 5530 GN5530N7HY001ORB1O Laptop now with free delivery.
Dark Shadow Gray With Black Thermal Shelf
1 TB
Price : ₹74,990

Dell G15 5530 GN5530N7HY001ORB1O Laptop Variants & Price

The price for the Dell G15 5530 GN5530N7HY001ORB1O Laptop in India is Rs. 74,990 . It comes in the following colors: Dark Shadow Gray With Black Thermal Shelf.

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Processor

Intel Core i5-13450HX

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Capacity

16 GB

Dell G15 5530 Gn5530n7hy001orb1o Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
10
Battery
8
Display
8
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    240 W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

  • Battery Capacity

    56 Hrs

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Features

    FHD 1920x1080 120Hz Non-Touch

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Dark Shadow Gray With Black Thermal Shelf

  • Series

    G15

  • Model

    5530 (GN5530N7HY001ORB1O)

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Thickness

    26.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    2.81 Kg weight

  • RAM speed

    4800 MT/s

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    2 Tuned Speakers

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Audio

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Microphone Type

    Single Array Digital Microphone

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Number of Cores

    10

  • Clock-speed

    4.7 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-13450HX (13th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Keyboard

    US English Orange Keyboard With Numeric Keypad and G-Key

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes, US English Orange Backlit Keyboard With Numeric Keypad and G-Key

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • USB Type C

    1

  • HDMI Ports

    1

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 07 October 2024
