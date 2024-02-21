 Dell Inspiron 14 5409 (d560373win9pe) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Dell Inspiron 14 5409 D560373WIN9PE Laptop

Dell Inspiron 14 5409 D560373WIN9PE Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 65,471 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 14 5409 D560373WIN9PE Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 14 5409 D560373WIN9PE Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Key Specs
₹65,471
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
6 Hrs
Dell Inspiron 14 5409 D560373WIN9PE Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 14 5409 D560373WIN9PE Laptop in India is Rs. 65,471.  At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 14 5409 D560373WIN9PE Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 61,999.  It comes in the following colors: Pebble.

Dell Inspiron 14 5409 D560373win9pe Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery life

    6 Hrs

Display Details

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit WVA Anti-Glare Display

General Information

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Colour

    Pebble

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    321 x 216 x 18 mm

  • Weight

    1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Model

    14 5409 (D560373WIN9PE)

  • Thickness

    18 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

Memory

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Memory Layout

    2x8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

Multimedia

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    Waves Maxx Audio Pro

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

Networking

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD media card reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce MX350

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    1.0 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Ports

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Latest Laptops

