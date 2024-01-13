Dell Inspiron 14 5418 (d560481win9s) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Inspiron 5518 Intel 11th Gen Core i5 11300H 15 6 inches FHD Laptop
Dell Inspiron 5518 Intel 11th Gen Core i5-11300H 15.6 inches FHD Laptop 8GB RAM/512GB SSD/2GB NVIDIA MX450 Graphics/Windows 10 + MS Office (Platinum Silver, 1.75 kg)
The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 14 5418 D560481WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 69,999. At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 14 5418 D560481WIN9S Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 69,000. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.
