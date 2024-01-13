Dell Inspiron 14 7490 (c567501win9) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Inspiron 5620 Laptop
Dell Inspiron 5620 Laptop, Intel Core I5-1240P Processor, 16Gb DDR4, 512Gb SSD, Nvidia MX570 (2Gb GDDR6)/ 16" (40.64cm) FHD+ Display/Win 11+ MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/Thin & Light- 1.8kg
The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 14 7490 C567501WIN9 Laptop in India is Rs. 87,990. At Amazon, the Dell Inspiron 14 7490 C567501WIN9 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 79,190. It comes in the following colors: Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.