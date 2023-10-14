 Dell Inspiron 15 3511 (d560813win9s) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 11/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Dell Laptop Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813WIN9S Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813WIN9S Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813WIN9S Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 53,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
DellInspiron153511(D560813WIN9S)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows11/2GB)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 DellInspiron153511(D560813WIN9S)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows11/2GB)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹53,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 11
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.80 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813WIN9S Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 53,990.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. ...Read More

The starting price for the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813WIN9S Laptop in India is Rs. 53,990.  It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver.

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 (D560813WIN9S) Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/1 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 11/2 GB)

(256 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813win9s Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • FHD WVA AG Narrow Border
  • No
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • 358 x 235 x 19 mm
  • Dell
  • Platinum Silver
  • 1.80 Kg weight
  • Windows 11
  • 3511 (D560813WIN9S)
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • DDR4
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • 720
  • Built-in Microphones
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2 GB
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX350
Peripherals
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • 256 GB
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Dell
Icon
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 91,958
Check Details
Dell Inspiron 15 3515
(1 TB HDD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 52,490
Check Details
Dell Alienware X17 R1 D569936WIN9
(1 TB SSD,32 GB DDR4 RAM,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 342,099
Check Details
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905WIN9S
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 87,500
Check Details
View All Dell Laptops Icon
Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813WIN9S Laptop Competitors
Icon
HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 54,890
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 NX A29SI 003
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 46,990
Check Details
Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 54,990
Check Details
Dell Vostro 3420 D552317WIN9B Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 48,990
₹83,127
Buy Now
Realme Book Slim Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR4X RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 47,990
Check Details
Acer Aspire 7 A715 51G
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 56,990
Check Details
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 54,990
Check Details
Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 52,990
Check Details
HP Pavilion 15 eh2047AU 7K0L9PA Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 56,490
₹64,492
Buy Now
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 47,569
Check Details

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813WIN9S Laptop News

laptop
Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more
15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising
20 Jul 2022
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Dell Inspiron 15 3511 D560813win9s Laptop