Dell Vostro 14 (d552174win9dd) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 14 D552174WIN9DD Laptop Dell Vostro 14 D552174WIN9DD Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,690 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 14 D552174WIN9DD Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 14 D552174WIN9DD Laptop now with free delivery.