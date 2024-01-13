 Dell Vostro 15 3568 (z553505sin) Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Home Laptops in India Dell Laptop Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505SIN Laptop

Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505SIN Laptop

Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505SIN Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 27,990 in India with Intel Core i3-6100U (6th Gen) Processor , 4 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505SIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505SIN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 13 January 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
DellVostro153568(Z553505SIN)Laptop(CoreI36thGen/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_4Hrs
1/1 DellVostro153568(Z553505SIN)Laptop(CoreI36thGen/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_4Hrs
Key Specs
₹27,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-6100U (6th Gen)
Windows 10
1366 x 768 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
4 Hrs
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹29,900 37% OFF
Buy Now

Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505SIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505SIN Laptop in India is Rs. 27,990.  At Amazon, the Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505SIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 29,900.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

37% off

Dell Vostro 3405 AMD Silver 3050U 14 inches 35cm HD AG Display Laptop

Dell Vostro 3405 AMD Silver 3050U 14 inches(35cm) HD AG Display Laptop (4GB / 256 SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 10 + MSO/Black) D552147WIN9BE, 1.58kg
₹47,234 ₹29,900
Buy Now
Out of Stock

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505sin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 4 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • LED
  • No
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • HD anti-glare LED-backlit display
  • 100 ppi
General Information
  • Black
  • Dell
  • 23.6 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10
  • 15 3568 (Z553505SIN)
  • 64-bit
  • 380 x 260 x 23.6 mm
  • 2.2 Kg weight
Memory
  • 1 x 4 Gigabyte
  • DDR3
  • 2 DIMM
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 4 GB
Multimedia
  • 1.3 MP
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dell speakers
  • Two-channel High-definition audio
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4
  • 4.0
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.3 Ghz
  • Intel HD
  • Intel Core i3-6100U (6th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support
  • CD/DVD writer
  • CD Writer
  • No
  • Standard Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 2
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Dell

14% OFF
Dell Inspiron 14 5420
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
9% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3515
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Alienware X17 R1 D569936WIN9
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 17.3 Inches Display Size
24% OFF
Dell Inspiron 16 7620 D560905WIN9S
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 16 Inches Display Size
Dell Laptops

Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505SIN Laptop Competitors

Acer Aspire Switch SW5 271 64V2 NT L7FAA 006
  • 128 GB SSD
  • 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 15.2 Inches Display Size
47% OFF
HP 15 bw094au 2EY92PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
16% OFF
HP 15q ds0018tu 4ZD79PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
37% OFF
Asus VivoBook 15 X540UA GQ2113T Laptop
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505SIN Laptop News

CES 2024

CES 2024: PC makers bet on artificial intelligence to rekindle sales, take on Apple

13 Jan 2024
laptop

Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1

Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy

12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising

20 Jul 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Dell Vostro 15 3568 Z553505sin Laptop