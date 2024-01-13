 Dell Vostro 3425 (d552305win9be) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 3/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop
Home Laptops in India Dell Laptop Dell Vostro 3425 D552305WIN9BE Laptop

Dell Vostro 3425 D552305WIN9BE Laptop

Dell Vostro 3425 D552305WIN9BE Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 32,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3-5425U Processor , 7 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 3425 D552305WIN9BE Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 3425 D552305WIN9BE Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 13 January 2024
DellVostro3425(D552305WIN9BE)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_7Hrs
1/1 DellVostro3425(D552305WIN9BE)Laptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen3/8GB/256GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_7Hrs
Key Specs
₹32,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3-5425U
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.48 Kg weight (Light-weight)
7 Hrs
₹29,900 37% OFF
Buy Now

Dell Vostro 3425 D552305WIN9BE Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Vostro 3425 D552305WIN9BE Laptop in India is Rs. 32,990.  At Amazon, the Dell Vostro 3425 D552305WIN9BE Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 29,900.  It comes in the following colors: Carbon Black.

37% off

Dell Vostro 3405 AMD Silver 3050U 14 inches 35cm HD AG Display Laptop

Dell Vostro 3405 AMD Silver 3050U 14 inches(35cm) HD AG Display Laptop (4GB / 256 SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 10 + MSO/Black) D552147WIN9BE, 1.58kg
₹47,234 ₹29,900
Buy Now
Out of Stock
45% off

Dell New 14 Latitude 3420 i3 11th Gen 8 GB 256 GB SSD 14 HD 1366 x 768 Pixels Ubuntu Dos 1 Year Onsite with ADP Warranty Black

Dell New 14" Latitude 3420- i3 11th Gen | 8 GB | 256 GB SSD | 14" HD (1366 x 768) Pixels | Ubuntu-Dos | 1 Year Onsite with ADP Warranty |Black
₹55,880 ₹30,990
Buy Now
40% off

Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop

Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop, Windows 11 AMD 5-3450U, 8GB, 256GB, Win 11+MSO'21, 14.0" (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG, Vega Graphics, Accent Black - D552259WIN9B, 1, 59Kgs
₹57,000 ₹33,990
Buy Now

Dell Vostro 3425 D552305win9be Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 7 Hrs
Display Details
  • 157 ppi
  • Full HD WVA AG Narrow Border 250 nits
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information
  • Dell
  • 323 x 220 x 23 mm
  • 64-bit
  • 23 Millimeter thickness
  • 3425 (D552305WIN9BE)
  • Carbon Black
  • 1.48 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 2*4 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 2
  • 8 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 3200
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Waves Maxx Audio Pro
  • Built-in Microphones
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.7 Ghz
  • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 3-5425U
  • AMD Radeon
Peripherals
  • No
  • Standard
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 256 GB
Dell Vostro 3425 D552305WIN9BE Laptop News

CES 2024

CES 2024: PC makers bet on artificial intelligence to rekindle sales, take on Apple

13 Jan 2024
laptop

Amazon Prime Prime Day Sale 2023 deals on laptops - Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more

15 Jul 2023
Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1

Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy

12 Jan 2023
Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell just launched its MacBook Pro-killing XPS 13 Plus laptop in India, prices are surprising

20 Jul 2022
Laptops News

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
    Dell Vostro 3425 D552305win9be Laptop